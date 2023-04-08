Manchester City Humble Southampton Away From Home

Manchester City defeated relegation-threatened Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday to maintain their hope of overtaking Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

Erling Haaland scored twice for Manchester City, including a magnificent bicycle kick, to help them easily overcome the home side. The win has drawn Pep Guardiola and his boys five points closer to first-placed Arsenal who will be in action against Liverpool on Sunday (4:30 WAT).

During the game against Southampton on Saturday, Haaland demonstrated his athleticism to meet Jack Grealish’s cross for City’s third goal and bring his remarkable league tally this season to 30 goals in 27 games.

Kevin de Bruyne registered his 100th Premier League assist when he provided Haaland with the assist, giving Dominant City a lead at the break at St. Mary’s.

Grealish then got one over Gavin Bazunu on his second attempt, continuing his impressive post-World Cup form.

Sekou Mara emerged from the Saints bench to reduce the deficit following Haaland’s acrobatic second, but just 75 seconds later City was awarded a penalty for a foul on De Bruyne which Julian Alvarez calmly converted.

The 4-1 win completed an eighth consecutive win in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side, who will be in action at home against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Southampton remain four points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table and time is running out for Ruben Selles and his players to prevent the fall to the Championship.