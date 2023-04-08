Liverpool Vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Calls Anfield “Jungle”

The manager of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, has described Anfield Stadium, the home ground of Liverpool, as a jungle ahead of his team’s visit to the Merseyside club.

On Sunday, April 9, Arsenal will face Liverpool at Anfield in a game Mikel Arteta and his boys must win to maintain their eight-point gap at the top of the Premier League table.

Unfortunately, the Anfield Stadium has not been a favorable ground for the Gunners. It has been so bad that the last time Arsenal won a game at the stadium was in 2012 when Mikel Arteta was still playing for Arsenal.

In November 2021, Arsenal suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the stadium under the tutelage of coach Arteta, a feat the Spanish team would not want his team to repeat at this point.

Since Liverpool are currently struggling in the league as they are currently sitting in the 8th spot with 43 points in 28 games, it is believed that this is the best time for Arsenal to end their winless run at Anfield.

Ahead of the game which will kick off at 16:30 on Sunday, Mikel Arteta said, “You cannot train the players in the zoo and then go to the jungle on Sunday.

“It’s impossible. You have to expose yourself. You have to prepare the players. You have to tell them what they’re going to be facing and you have to recognize that.”

He added: “The team is full of enthusiasm and positivity.

“We know that we have a big challenge but it is a big opportunity to go to Anfield and do something we haven’t done in many years and that is what [has been] driving the team the last few days.”