APC Suspends Senator Over Anti-party Activities

The Ward Executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bambam Ward of Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe state have suspended the Senator representing Gombe South Federal Constituency, Bulus Amos.

Naija News reports that the APC ward chairman, Muhammad Kaka, had disclosed that Amos, the Senate Vice Chairman of the Niger Delta Committee, would be probed through the constitution of the five-man committee on anti-party activities.

But reacting, the lawmaker’s Personal Assistant, Manasseh Felix, debunked the allegations of anti-party levelled on Amos.

He stated that the senator had contributed immensely to the party’s successes at the zonal and state levels.

In a statement made available to journalists on Saturday, the APC’s State Publicity Secretary, Moses Kyari, confirmed the Senator’s suspension.

He said the suspension came about as a result of a petition written by his ward which caused a five-man committee of the ward to investigate Amos within two weeks timeframe.

According to the statement, the Senator failed to exonerate himself from the charges levelled against himself by the committee.

He said, “The committee invited the Senator who could not defend himself from the allegations hence, the committee recommended his suspension and eventual expulsion from the party. The order of suspension takes effect from today, Saturday, April 8, 2023.”