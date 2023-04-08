‘Igbos Are Not Truly Interested In Biafra’ – Joe Igbokwe Reveals How Southeast Can Produce President

Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Drainages, Joe Igbokwe, has revealed how a Southeastern can emerge president.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, in a post via his Facebook page on Saturday, opined that the Igbos are not truly interested in the movement for the actualization of Biafra as a sovereign state but are unhappy with how the country treats the geo-political zone.

Speaking on the massive support the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, received during the election, Igbokwe said the Southeast people are more interested in Nigeria than Biafra.

Giving a solution on how the Igbo president can emerge, Igbokwe called on Southeasterners to start the process of building bridges of friendship and building trust with other Nigerians, dialogue on national unity, issues of equity, justice, fair play, and the healing process will then commence.

He said, “Through actions and deeds, I have found out over the years that Igbo is not truly interested in Project Biafra. In their innermost chambers, I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that they know that a lot is at stake given massive, aggressive, strategic and thriving investments across Nigeria.

“Through many years of interventions in the public space via interactions, writings and publications, I have noticed that Igbo are not happy because no Igbo man has ruled this country since the end of Nigeria- Biafra war in 1970.

“Another thing that makes Igbo angry is that South East is the only zone that has just five States in Nigeria while four other zones have six states each, and one zone has seven States. As a consequence of this, anything that is being shared in Nigeria, SE has the least Governors, LGAs, Senators, HORs, State Capitals, federal allocations, least state capitals etc. This is a grave injustice.

“In the 2023 presidential, governorship and the National Assembly elections, I saw my people coming out in their numbers to cast their votes for their son Peter Obi. I also noticed that the struggle for Biafra took the back seat.

“I noticed at once that the issue is not the agitation for Biafra but to be supported and encouraged to produce the President of Nigeria in a nation that belongs to all of us. I have seen the support Nigerians East, West, North or South gave to Labour Party candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

“I now know without sounding immodest that Igbo love Nigeria. Now I am ready to help my people to achieve this project if they seek my advice.

“I know what to do. I have made good friends across Nigeria. I have followed the political developments in Nigeria since I left UNN in 1995. I have worked with other Nigerians and I know their fears.

“First, I will advise IPOB to drop the guns and embrace and seek peace with other Nigerians. Then, dialogue and constructive engagements will follow.

“We will then start the process of building bridges of friendship and building trust with other Nigerians. Dialogue on national unity, issues of equity, justice, fair play and the healing process will then commence. It is possible, and I also know that it is doable.

“I offer myself for this service to humanity and I am ready to work with like minds to achieve national unity. Peace is better than war. To achieve peace and to grow our economy we need Justice, equity and fair play.”