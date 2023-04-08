‘I Have Given Up On Love’ – Nollywood Actress Speaks On Breakup With Fiance

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Kiitan Bukola, has opened up on the breakup with her fiance, Kingsley, which made headlines a few months ago.

Naija News recalls that in November 2022, Kiitan announced plans to tie the knot with Kingsley, however, in January, the duo sparked breakup rumours after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

An Instagram blogger claimed that the lovebirds went their separate ways after the actress labeled the mother of her fiance ‘a witch’ and she was allegedly dating someone in the United States.

Speaking about the failed engagement in an interview with PUNCH, Kiitan said when intending couples are unable to deal with issues in a relationship, it is better to opt out.

According to her, she has given up on love, and is currently single, notwithstanding, she can change her mind anytime.

The thespian noted she has not been lucky with dating supportive guys, adding she doesn’t necessarily make money her priority in a relationship, instead, she just wants to be happy.

She said, “Two people cannot be in a relationship without disagreements. It is however left for the individuals to either deal with issues it or let the relationship go. If the relationship cannot be salvaged, it is better to opt out of it.

“Right now, I am single and not searching. I have given up on love for now but I can change my mind tomorrow.

“I am a child of grace, and I thank God for that. I don’t know why some people see me as a competitor (threat). I know that people appreciate me and I appreciate them in return.

“Also, I have not been lucky to date people who have been of help to me. The people I have dated have generally not been supportive. I have really not been lucky with dating guys that are supportive of me.

“In relationships, I just want to be happy. I want to have a happy home, and a good father for my children. I don’t necessarily make money my priority.”