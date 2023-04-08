Hope Dashed As Man Who Rode Bicycle From Katsina To Lagos Fails To Meet Tinubu

A 26-year-old Nigerian unemployed graduate, Gaddafi Musa, who rode on bicycle from Kastina to Lagos, has opened up on his inability to see Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, after spending two weeks in Lagos.

Naija News recalls that Musa, a native of Funtua in Katsina State and a 2022 graduate of the Federal College of Education, Zaria, Kaduna State, embarked on a 14-day journey on a bicycle to celebrate Tinubu’s victory at the poll.

According to him, his love for the former governor of Lagos State made him engage in the journey and had been looking forward to seeing him physically.

Musa, in an interview with Daily Trust, said he has spent 14 days in Lagos without seeing Tinubu, after several attempts and efforts.

Expressing optimism about seeing Tinubu, the 26-year-old graduate said he would tell the President-elect about the need to create jobs for the teaming youths in the country.

He noted that many Nigerian youths are faced with unemployment adding that Katsina, has been battling with the issue of insecurity due to the incessant activities of bandits in the state.

He said, “My aim is to meet Tinubu, and when I see him, I will gift him the bicycle I used for the journey, and I will tell him to look at the issues regarding Nigerian youths because I’m doing this for Nigerian Youths and for my state Katsina. I want him to create opportunities for the teaming youths of this country.

“I want him to take the issue of insecurity into consideration; that is why I want to see him, and tell him about it.”

Gaddafi Musa added he will be leaving Lagos back to Katsina by air this weekend as he was unable to meet with Tinubu.