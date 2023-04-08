Frank Lampard Welcomed Back To Chelsea With Defeat

The management of Chelsea have gotten to the point to ask themselves, how bad can things get for the club this season?

So far this season, Chelsea have tried at least, two permanent coaches, one interim coach, and now a caretaker coach, yet things keep getting worse for the West London side.

After a terrible run under Graham Potter, the owners of Chelsea who spent over 600 million pounds in the last one year, decided to sack the English tactician. They replaced him with his former assistant Bruno Saltor.

Saltor did well by leading Chelsea to record a draw against 8th-placed Liverpool but the Italian tactician reportedly decided to step aside. Then, the club decided to bring back Frank Lampard who had coached the club between 2019 and 2021.

Unfortunately, his first game was against struggling Wolves which ended in another defeat for the Blues side of London.

During the game, Matheus Nunes’ exquisite finish gave Wolves their lead; it was the midfielder’s first goal for the team since signing from Sporting Lisbon in August.

After Kalidou Koulibaly tried a headed clearance, Nunes beat Kepa Arrizabalaga with a powerful shot from the tightest of angles.

Joao Felix forced Jose Sa to make a save, which was the best Chelsea could get from the disappointing match. The 1-0 defeat has left Chelsea in the 11th spot with just two victories in their last 11 league games.