Easter: Nigerians Should Make Sacrifices To Advance The Country – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has felicitated with Christians in Nigeria and all over the world on the celebration of Easter.

In an Easter message signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike asked Christians to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that will advance the cause of development.

The governor said that Easter exemplifies the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to save mankind, noting that as individuals, Christians must take into consideration the welfare of others.

He called on the people of Rivers State to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the state as they reflect on the ideals of Good Friday and Easter Celebration.

Wike assured the people of Rivers State that he would continue to make sacrifices for the state and Nigeria as a whole, defend her interests and ensure that the people always enjoy good governance as he thanked them for their great support.

He said Easter was a period of fresh beginning, forgiveness, love and friendship urging the privileged to reach out to the less privileged as everyone works to deepen the culture of true Christianity.

While wishing the people of the state a Happy Easter Celebration, Wike assured them of their security before, during and after the celebrations.