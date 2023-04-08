Buhari Reacts To Benue Killings, Gives Order To Security Agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the incessant killings in Benue State to book.

According to a statement on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president condemned the series of attacks going on in the state by alleged herders.

The president was reacting to the recent violent attack by armed criminals on the Umogidi community, Entekpa-Adoka in the Otukpo council area where not less than 46 persons were reported killed on Wednesday night.

Naija News gathered that Wednesday’s attack was a sequel to a similar attack that had happened less than 24 hours before that.

According to the statement, the president has however called for all efforts to be made to end the “extreme violence.”

While faulting the use of terrorism as a tool for inter-communal conflicts, the president appealed for the attackers to be found and dealt with swiftly under the law.

He conveyed his grief and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives due to the attack and directed the secret services, police, and military commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and to immediately review the security management in the affected areas.

The president added that “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those murdered. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil.”

Earlier on Saturday, this online platform also reported that not less than thirty-four people on Friday night were killed in an attack on an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Benue State.

It was gathered that the armed men invaded the IDP at LGEA Primary School Mgban, in Nyiev Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

A resident identified as Jonah who spoke with Daily Trust disclosed that the armed men attacked the community around 9 pm on Friday.

According to Jonah, a pregnant woman and her son were among those killed while many people were injured.

The Security Adviser of the Guma local government council, Christopher Waku, also stated that thirty-four people were killed while over 40 others were injured.

Waku said he was at the scene of the incident adding that the people killed were displaced from their various ancestral homes and were taking refuge at a classroom in LGEA Mgban.