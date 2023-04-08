Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 8th April 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 7th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N741 and sell at N745 on Friday 7th April 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

A combination of three major reasons has been given for the continuous growth of the nation’s debt stock.

Naija News reports that the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Wednesday said a combination of three major factors have contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s N46.25 trillion debt stock.

The DMO Director-General, Patience Oniha, revealed that Nigeria has been running a budget deficit for many decades.

According to her, the Federal Government keeps issuing promissory notes to settle obligations for debts that it doesn’t really have the revenue to settle because several loans have been contracted from multilaterals and bilaterals.

The DMO boss explained that Nigeria had contracted several loans in time past from multilaterals like the World Bank, and the African Development Bank and bilaterals like Germany, India, and China and disbursements are going on.

Oniha, who gave this position on Wednesday while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily noted that even though borrowing is an accepted form to fund government activities, there should be avenues to generate revenues as well.