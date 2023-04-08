Bandits Kidnap 60 Persons in Zamfara, Katsina Communities

Bandits have reportedly abducted 60 persons in the border communities of Zamfara and Katsina States.

The abductees, who are said to be mostly children are from Kucheri, Wanzamai, and Danwuro communities in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara state, and Yankara town in Faskari LGA of Katsina state.

The abductions were said to have taken place on Friday morning when the bandits were moving from Sububu forest in Zamfara to a forest in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna state.

A resident of Tsafe, Ahmad Kucheri, said the bandits have suffered casualties from the military and were fleeing from the state, adding that the bandits began abducting people they sighted on their way out of the state.

Channels Television quoted Kucheri as saying that the majority of the victims were abducted from their farms, while some were children who went to fetch firewood in the bush, and local fertilizers in the bush, and some workers in local mining sites

He said: “The bandits were moving from Sububu Forest to Birnin-Gwari side. So, they see people in the bush fetching firewood, they picked them, some children that are picking local fertilizers, some that are doing mining work, they gathered all of them and moved them to Birnin-Gwari side to Niger State.

“They did not shoot or kill anybody, they just gathered people and not only children but anybody they see along their way.”

Naija News reports that the Zamfara State Government and the state Police Command habe yet to react to the mass abdut=ction nin the North West state.