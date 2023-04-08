Anthony Joshua May Return To The Ring In July

Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua is expected to return to the ring in July 2023 according to his promoted Eddie Hearn.

Recall that on April 1, Anthony Joshua staged a comeback to the heavyweight category as he took on American boxer Jermaine Franklin. After suffering three defeats in his last five bouts, Joshua was able to step up to earn a victory over the American boxer via unanimous decision.

The Briton’s victory over Franklin came after the former two times heavyweight champion had suffered two successive defeats at the hands of WBA (Super), IBF, and WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

On Friday, his promoter said Bob Arum, a 91-year-old American lawyer and boxing promoter has made contact to schedule Tyson Fury vs. Joshua bout.

Long-lasting negotiations have been taking place between the Gypsy King’s team and the Matchroom Boxing promoter but are yet to yield the desired result.

But if Eddie Hearn’s assertion is anything to go by, Joshua might be back in the ring less than three months after his last fight.

To further add weight to Hearn’s assertion, Anthony Joshua had told BBC’s One Show that he doesn’t want to wait more than three months before he returns to the ring.

“It was nine months since I was last in the ring [before Franklin],” he said.

“I don’t want to leave it that long again. I want to be back there in the next three months.”