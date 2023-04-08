Afenifere Leaders Called To Order Over Crisis Rocking Group

Leaders of the the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, have been called to order over the crisis rocking the group due to the political stand of the two leaders of the group.

Naija News recalls that in the wake of the 2023 general elections, while the one if the group’s leader Chief Reuben Fasoranti pitched tent with the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, the other leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo declared support for the Labour Party’s flag bearer, Peter Obi.

The different positions of the two leaders have since caused conflicts in the group even till after the elections.

Reacting to the ongoing conflict within the group, a political scientist at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof. Sunday Akindele told The Punch that , “it is time for Yoruba leaders to really come together and speak with one voice.”

Akindele submitted that “These our leaders have the advantage of longevity, then they should allow us to benefit from it rather than causing the crisis.

“In terms of the legitimacy of leadership, I think Pa Fasoranti’s pronouncement is more legitimate and he is more representative of the Yoruba in terms of leadership by Afenifere.

“Fasoranti knows what the Yoruba people want, he knows what should be the position of Yoruba within the sphere and political landscape of Nigeria.

“Without apportioning blames, we (Yoruba) should learn our lesson. We should stop to fan the embers of discord in terms of the dualistic pronouncements coming from Afenifere.

“Yoruba people should come together without undermining the unity of Nigeria.

“Coming together to really make sure that your position is formidable and that you are not treated the way you are not supposed to be treated by your tenants.”