2023: Tinubu’s Special Adviser, Alake Reveals Why Atiku Was Defeated

The Special Adviser on Communications to the President-elect, Dele Alake has come out to give the real reason why the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar lost the presidential race to his principal, Bola Tinubu.

According to the APC chieftain, the exit of the flag bearers of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso from the PDP was the reason for the victory of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the just concluded presidential election was possible.

Naija News reports that Alake in a statement explained that the internal conflicts within the PDP were to the advantage of the APC.

Alake explained that the departure of Obi and Kwankwaso from the PDP divided the party’s votes in some states in the North, South-east, and South-south.

The president-elect’s aide advanced that winning the election would have been an uphill task for the APC had Obi and Kwankwaso not left the PDP.

He noted that by contesting on three separate platforms against the ruling party, victory for the APC was “logically and empirically inevitable.”