2023 Presidency: Who Is The Owner Of The Mandate? Keyamo Raises Question

The spokesperson for the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has raised a question regarding the alleged stolen mandate arising from the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

Keyamo, who is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) posited on Saturday that in criminal law, stealing of a property can’t arise unless there is first of all an owner.

He, therefore, asked the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar who has the mandate that was allegedly stolen.

Taking to his verified Twitter account on Saturday, Keyamo wrote: “In criminal law, there can be no stealing unless the property has an owner. SIMPLE QUESTION: Between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, who has the mandate that was allegedly ‘stolen’? Check the comments below to see those who cannot answer a simple question.”

Naija News reports the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria.

Atiku of the PDP placed second while LP’s Peter Obi came third in the polls respectively.

However, both Atiku and Obi have rejected the outcome of the election and vowed to reclaim their ‘stolen mandate’ through the election petition tribunal.