What Shocked Me The Most About The 2023 Elections – Buhari Speaks

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the 2023 elections has proven that there is no more easy route to power.

The president, who indirectly mocked some governors serving out their final terms for failing to secure a position in the Senate, stated that he was shocked that Nigerian voters are now more sophisticated because they now realize they have a say when it comes to the choice of their leaders.

Buhari stated this while playing host to the newly-installed Emir of Dutse, Jigawa State Capital, Alhaji Muhammad Hamim Nuhu Sunusi at the State House in Abuja.

According to the Nigerian President, the stunning outcome of 10 Governors failing to make it to the Senate was a reflection that there is no longer a guaranteed route to power. Just as he noted that the voting population is truly the king when it comes to elections.

His words, “It is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and to the amazing sophistication of the voter. What shocked me was that the ordinary citizen who is usually underrated has made the point of his political understanding of things.

“Assumption is always that you are governor for eight years and you go to the Senate to crown the career. No one should underrate the Nigerian voter anymore. Politics will be more difficult, henceforth.”