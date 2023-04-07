Watermelon Thief Mobbed To Death In Bauchi – Police Confirms 

A suspected watermelon thief has been reportedly mobbed to death in Bauchi State.

Naija News gathered that the Police Public Relations Officer in Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the incident said some of the people who mobbed the alleged thief have been arrested.

He explained that the deceased was caught after allegedly stealing seven watermelons valued at N2,000 from a summer farm in Dallaji Villagen in Tudin Wada Ward in Warji the Local Government Area of Bauchi State.i

Wakil in a statement narrated that “On the 29th March 2023 at about 10.00am, one Ado Sanya, male (40) of Dallaji village Tudun Wada Ward, Warji LGA, reported at Warji Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same date at about 1.20am, one Ibrahim Hashimu, male, criminally trespass into the farmland of one Mohammed Garba, male, of the same address and stole some watermelons.

“His hands were tied with a rope and beaten with sticks by Mohammad Daluta, (24); Ibrahim Mahmud (22); Bashir Mahmud (18); Abdullahi Mahmud (22); all males of the same address.

“On receiving the report, a team of detectives was quickly drafted to the scene and evacuated the victim to General Hospital Warji for medical attention where they referred to the Cottage Hospital, Gwaram LGA, Jigawa State, where he was certified dead by the medical doctor.

“An investigation commenced in earnest and preliminary investigation revealed that the victim “Ibrahim Hashimu” trespassed into a summer farm and stole seven pieces of watermelon fruit valued at N2,000.

“In the process of taking away the stolen items, the owner of the farm caught him on the spot. He then conspired with others and beat him with sticks. As a result, he sustained an internal injury which led to his death.

“Consequently, all the above four suspects were successfully arrested and an investigation is still ongoing to explore all the intricacies surrounding the case.”

The Bauchi police PRO said the Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan condemned the act saying “He however directed that the case be transferred to criminal investigation department Bauchi, for discreet investigation and assured members of the public that justice will be served accordingly.”

Wakil said that during the investigation, one Sambo Adamu, male (22) was arrested and he has confessed.