Wait For 2027 If Presidential Election Outcome Upsets You – Smart Adeyemi

Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West) has called on opposition politicians dissatisfied with the outcome of the 2023 presidential election to wait for the 2027 polls, stressing that the February 25th election was credible.

Naija News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the polls. But Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejected the election, approaching the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the exercise.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Adeyemi insisted that the 2023 election was one of the freest in the nation’s history, even though it was not perfect.

He said: “I speak my mind at any point in time. And let me tell you the truth. I hold the view that this election was free to a large extent and better than the previous election. Those who feel bitter can just wait for the next election.”

He argued that Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima are the most trusted to lead the country, stressing that the former Lagos State governor has invested in people and built strong ties across Nigeria; thus, his victory at the polls was not surprising.

He added that “The fact of the matter is that Asiwaju and Shettima are the popular contestants, and they won.”

While insisting that the poll was free, the lawmaker said there will always be those who won’t accept the outcome of an election.