Uche Jumbo Reacts As Chimamanda Reports Tinubu’s Drug Case To America President, Biden

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has reacted after renowned writer Chimamanda Adichie, in an open letter, urged the United States President, Joe Biden, not to recognize the outcome of the February 25th presidential election due to irregularities, amongst which was the drug case of the president- elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls the literary icon had on Thursday argued that the presidential election was imperiled not by technical shortcomings but by deliberate manipulation.

Adichie, in the open letter, also berated the United States Department for congratulating the outcome of a flawed electoral process, despite its stance on “global community for democracy, and the need to stand up for “justice and the rule of law.

She alleged in the letter that the Independent National Electoral Commission chairman, Mahmood Yakubu may have been compromised by the All Progressive Congress, (APC) flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, a person according to the novelist, a lot Nigerians call “a “drug baron” because, he forfeited to the United States government $460,000 of his income that a Chicago court determined to be proceeds from heroin trafficking.”

She then warned the United States president against being apathetic toward the current state of Nigeria by endorsing the results of the “undemocratic process,”.

Reacting to the letter, Uche Jumbo via her Twitter page on Thursday night, commended the popular novelist.

According to her, Adichie is everything that she says she is.

In her words, “Chimamanda Adichie is exactly who she thinks she is.”