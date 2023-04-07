Tobi Arayomi: Arrested UK-Based Nigerian Pastor Regains Freedom, Assistant Held Hostage

Operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) have released the founder of the RIG Nation and Pioneer Church, UK, Apostle Tomi Arayomi.

Naija News reports that the cleric’s twin brother, Tobi Arayomi, confirmed the latest development on his Instagram page.

This publication earlier reported that Tomi was apprehended by operatives of the DSS for alleged politics-related prophecies he made.

He said, “Hello everybody, I need your help. I just received news that my brother has been detained by the Department of State Services, DSS in Nigeria. He has been arrested for political reasons, my brother and his wife, Tema.

“He just arrived in Lagos and they detained him at the airport. He is politically targeted because some of his prophetic words have troubled the government in Nigeria.”

The cleric in question had been making predictions about the 2023 Nigerian elections and their outcomes.

Tobi in the social media post disclosed that DSS still has the cleric’s assistant in its custody and solicits prayers.

He also expressed appreciation to everyone who had reached out following the recent arrest.

He said: “@tomiarayomi and @tahmar.india are Out!!! Thank you all for prayers!!!! We continue to pray for his PA Emmanuel to be released.”