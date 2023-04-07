Tension In Benue As Suspected Herdsmen Kill Council Chairman’s Son, 45 Others

No fewer than forty-six people were reportedly killed on Wednesday when suspected herdsmen attacked Umogidi, a community of Entekpa Adoka district in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Reports had it that the casualties may likely increase as the assailants also inflicted injuries on scores of people during the attack.

Naija News learnt the son of the Otukpo Local Government Chairman, Hon. Bako Eje, was among those killed in the attack.

Confirming the attack in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Security, Lt Col. Paul Hemba (retd.), said, though the 46 corpses have been recovered, casualty figures may likely rise due to life-threatening injuries sustained by scores of residents.

He said, “I can confirm to you that there was an attack in Umogidi and as of this morning, the casualty figure, from those who were seen physically from what I was told, was 46. But the figure may be higher because some people are still reported missing.”

The latest attack is said to be happening days after the daredevil terrorists invaded the community and killed three persons.

Prior to the Tuesday incident, the assailants also reportedly attacked the Igbobi community in the neighbouring Apa Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

The State Police Command is, however, yet to issue an official statement on the latest attack as of the time of reporting.