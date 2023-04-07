Reno Omokri Hits Peter Obi’s Supporters Over Attack On Soyinka

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has slammed supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over their attack on Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

Omokri spoke against the backdrop of recent submissions made by Soyinka on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election and particularly those touching Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Naija News recalls in a recent interview, Soyinka disclosed that before the election he reached out to Obi three times and told him that if he lost the election, it would be the fault of the Obidients.

Also, in a chat with Arise TV on Wednesday, Soyinka slammed Baba-Ahmed over his outburst in a recent television interview, saying that the whole comments by him during the interview were unbecoming, adding that statements contained fascistic language.

He described Baba-Ahmed’s remarks as a “kind of do-or-die attitude and provocation” that goes contrary to democratic disposition, stressing that he has no right to threaten the judiciary.

The Nobel laureate said it was unacceptable that the LP vice-presidential candidate tried to “dictate to the supreme arbiter of the nation”.

The submissions have attracted criticisms for Soyinka, particularly from Labour Party supporters popularly called Obidients.

Sharing his mind on the matter via his Twitter account on Thursday, Omokri said he was not surprised that Obi supporters insulted Soyinka because of his comments despite his earlier support for the LP flagbearer.

The former presidential aide said he sympathized with activists, journalists, and entertainers who are supporting Obi and Obidients, saying that a day will come when they will be insulted like Soyinka.

Omokri wrote: “If Obidients can insult Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, despite his earlier support for Peter Obi, just because of a small criticism he gave, who are you that they won’t take to the cleaners, after using you? Unless you are willing to keep praising Obi till infinity!”

He added: “I sympathise with activists, journalists, and entertainers acting as sidekicks to Peter Obi and Obidients. A time will come when being a yes-man for that movement stops giving you traffic. When that day comes, they will treat you as they have treated Prof. Soyinka!”