Reject Peter Obi, Withdraw All Legal Petitions Against Tinubu – Adamu Garba Charges Labour Party’s ‘New Leadership’

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba , has charged the new leadership of the Labour Party, (LP) to reject its LP candidate, Peter Obi and with immediate effect withdraw all petitions against its party’s presidential flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that a court order had restrained Julius Abure, the chairman of the party and three others from parading themselves as national officers of the Labour Party.

The seven members of the National Working Committee of the Party have allegedly announced the National Vice-Chairman (South), Lamidi Bashir Apapa, as the acting chairman of the party.

Speaking at the National Secretariat of the party, the acting chairman, Lamidi Bashir Apapa said the NWC members acted on the judgement of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, which restrained Abure from parading himself as the National Chairman of the LP.

Reacting to the development, Adamu Garba via Twitter handle on Thursday night urged the new leadership of the Labour Party to reject its presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi and with urgency withdraw all petitions against the APC flag bearer at the presidential electoral tribunal.

He tweeted, “the new leadership of the Labor Party should as a matter of urgency dissociate themselves from IPOB driven Obidients, reject ESN patron Peter Obi and his sadistic VP candidate Datti, accept defeat, congratulate APC and withdraw all legal charges from court, to save their sanity.”