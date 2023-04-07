Photos Of Gbajabiamila’s Meeting With Lawmakers Battling For Speakership

House of Representative Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has met with members of the House of Representatives jostling to succeed him as the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

Femi Gbajabiamila, in a tweet on his Twitter page on Friday, said they are all men he has worked with for many years.

“Yesterday I met with aspirants for the office of the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives in the coming 10th Assembly. All 9 aspirants I have known and worked with for many years and I have no doubt will do well in continuing and building on the legacy of the 9th Assembly,” he said.

Naija News gathered that those at the meeting include Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase; Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation Aliyu Mukthar Betara; Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi; Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu and Chairman, House Committee in Land Transport, Tajudeen Abbas.

Others include the Chairman of the House Committee on Disaster Preparedness, Abdulraheem Olawuyi; Chairman of the House Committee on Water Resources, Sada Soli Jibia, Abubakar Makki Yalleman, and Sani Jaji.