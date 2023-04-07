Peter Obi Didn’t Have Ground Game, National Organisation To Win 2023 Election – Keyamo

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, did not have the requirements to win the 2023 presidential election.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter account on Friday, Keyamo said Obi does not have the national organisation and the ground game to win the 2023 presidential election.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment said according to an American diplomat, Jonnie Carson, the three things listed below were needed to win the 2023 election.

Keyamo said while the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, had all the requirements to win the election, Obi stood no chance against the well-oiled political machine of former Governor of Lagos State.

He wrote: “According to American diplomat, Jonnie Carson, three things were needed to win Nigeria’s election: financial resources, national organisation and a grass-root acceptance.

“While @officialABAT had all, Peter Obi did not have the ground game and a national organisation. I will add that Peter Obi stood NO CHANCE against the well-oiled political machine of the President-elect.”