PDP Reacts As DHQ Condemns Interim Government Plot

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has supported the position of the Nigerian military on the plot for an Interim Government.

Recall that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had on Thursday described the calls for an Interim Government as illegal and unconstitutional.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, made this known in Abuja during the biweekly update with journalists on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Danmadami said those unhappy with the outcome of the presidential election are behind the clamour for an interim government, stating that they are mischievous.

Speaking with The Punch on Thursday, the PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the party agrees with the military’s position on the calls for an interim government.

Abdullahi stated that the interim government is illegal and unconstitutional and the PDP as a law-abiding party will always be on the side of the law.

He added that those pushing for ING do not wish this country well, stressing that call is unpatriotic and condemnable.

He said: “Yes, we agree with the military. Interim National Government is unconstitutional and the PDP as a law-abiding party will always be on the side of the law.

“Those pushing for an interim government do not wish this country well. The call is unpatriotic and condemnable.”