Pasuma’s Mother Buried In Lagos Amidst Tears

The mother of popular Fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi aka Pasuma, Adijat Kuburat has been laid to rest in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Pasuma took to his Instagram page on Thursday evening, April 6, 2023, to share the sad news of his mother’s death.

Expressing sadness over the huge loss, the musician described his mother as ‘Jewel’ stressing she would forever be missed.

He wrote: “My JEWEL! I will miss you forever! Words fail me! Rest in power and peace, please watch over me from heaven”.

According to Islamic rites, Kuburat aka Iyawo Anobi was buried on Friday morning. She was laid to rest after funeral prayers.

Pasuma who was dressed in a blue attire was seen putting his hands on his chin and muttering some words, as his mother’s remains were being lowered to the ground.

Born in Mushin in Lagos State, Pasuma grew up in Kwara State and started writing songs in 1984.

The music prodigy, who rose from a humble background to a renowned performer, actor and businessman, was raised by his mother after she separated from her husband.

Musicians Saheed Osupa, KS1 Malaika and Shefiu Alao joined many in the entertainment industry in mourning Pasuma’s mother.

Saheed, who is also bereaved following the loss of his saxophonist Sule Sax, prayed that Allah would forgive her shortcomings.