Oyebanji Sends Message To Muslims As Christians Celebrate Easter

Governor Abiodun Oyebanji has asked the Muslim community in Ekiti State to join their Christian brothers and sisters in praying for peace, development and prosperity of the state during the 2023 Easter holiday.

Governor Oyebanji’s admonition is contained in an Easter message signed and delivered to newsmen on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode.

In the message, the state leader urged Christians to emulate the sacrificial life of Jesus Christ, who laid down his life for the salvation of mankind.

He congratulated Christians for the successful completion of the Lenten season, saying that the lessons of Easter must not be lost in the fanfare that comes with the celebration of the critical season.

Oyebanji also tasked the Christian body to reflect on the lessons of Easter, especially the crucifixion of Jesus and exhibit the virtues of love and sacrifice which the Lord Jesus Christ demonstrated.

According to him, the Easter period offers Christians and the entire people of Ekiti State an opportunity for sober reflection, even while rejoicing with one another for witnessing the season.

He charged the citizens to be moderate in their celebration, noting that the period is not solely for dining but a moment of reflection on the past and hope for a better future for themselves and the state.

Oyebanji noted that it was not a coincidence that Christians and Muslims both had their fasting period almost in the same period.

While soliciting prayers from both faiths for the success of his administration, Oyebanji said he was aware of the enormous task before his administration and expressed confidence in achieving tremendous success with the support of the people.

He hailed Christians in the state for living in harmony with adherents of other religions, adding that the harmonious relationship has contributed immensely to the peace and progress enjoyed in the state.