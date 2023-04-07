Oby Ezekwesili Questions DSS Following Reports Of UK-based Nigerian Pastor Arrest

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has queried the Department of State Service (DSS) following the alleged arrest of the founder of Restoring Isaachers Generation (RIG), Apostle Tomi Arayomi, his wife Tahmar and personal assistant Emmanuel.

Naija News earlier reports that operatives of DSS arrested on Friday, UK, Apostle Tomi Arayomi, a development confirmed by the cleric’s twin brother, Tobi Arayomi, through his Instagram account @tobiarayomi, around 12 noon.

According to Tobi, the cleric was apprehended by operatives of the DSS for alleged political prophecies he made.

When the news of the arrest broke, former minister Oby Ezekwesili questioned the secret police on the offense of the pastor which led to his arrest.

She had tweeted, “@OfficialDSSNG can you please confirm news that Pastor @TomiArayomi Tomi Arayomi and his wife were arrested by your officials earlier today at the Abuja airport?

“If so, and for public accountability, what offense? Also, when will their lawyers be allowed access to them?”

The pastor’s brother Tobi Arayomi later disclosed that the secret police apprehended the cleric over a prophecy he gave about the 2023 polls.

One hour after, Arayomi was confirmed released, singer Benita Okojie and Big Brother Naija star BamBam among others reacted in the comment section of Tobi’s post.

Benita and BamBam wrote the same messages, “Thank you Jesus!”

Arayomi, who is based in the United Kingdom, had said before the polls that Nigerians should vote for an “outsider”, adding that Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would first emerge president-elect.

The clergyman and wife were scheduled to attend a programme in Abuja on Friday tagged ‘The Cross’ in commemoration of Good Friday.