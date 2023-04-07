NPFL Matchday 13 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time, And State Of Play

Just like most professional football leagues across the world, the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) is gradually winding down.

This weekend, the NPFL Matchday 13 will take the centre stage. As usual, all the games on Saturday, April 8, will kick off at the same time (4 PM WAT).

On the said day and time, there will be four must-watch fixtures across the country. The fixtures are:

Bendel Insurance Vs Kwara United

Dakkada Vs Doma United

Lobi Stars Vs Abia Warriors

Enyimba Vs Plateau United

After Saturday’s crackers, the NPFL Matchday 13 of 18 will resume on Sunday. And again, all the games will kick off across the country at 4 PM.

On the said day and time, there will be six games to enjoy at different venues. Those games are:

Wikki Tourist Vs Bayelsa United

Gombe United Vs El-Kanemi Warriors

Niger Tornadoes Vs Rivers United

Shooting Stars Vs Remo Stars

Sunshine Stars Vs Enugu Rangers

Akwa United Vs Nasarawa United

State Of Play Ahead Of NPFL Matchday 13

So far in the abridged 2022-2023 season, most of the NPFL clubs have played 12 league games out of 18 games while others have one or two games in hand. After this weekend, it will remain only five games for those who don’t have games in hand.

As it stands, Lobi Stars are leading Group B of the league with 20 points in 11 games, closely followed by Rivers United with 19 points in 10 games. Rivers United have played the least amount of league games because they are busy with continental duties.

Dakkada and Wiki Tourists are sitting at the bottom of group B with 8 points and 12 points respectively.

While in group A of the league, Bendel Insurance are leading with 26 points in 12 games, four points above second-placed Akwa United who have 22 points in 12 games.

El-Kanemi Warriors and Nasarawa United are sitting at the bottom of the group with 8 points each after 12 games.