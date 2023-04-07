NPC Pledges Global Standard Census

Nigerians have been assured of a global standard census ahead of the exercise which is slated for May.

Naija News reports that this is as National Population Commission (NPC), said the 2023 Census will meet global best standards.

The NPC Federal Commissioner in charge of Katsina State, Bala Banye at the inauguration of the State Census Publicity Committee for the 2023 Population and Housing Census gave the assurance.

According to him, the commission is doing all it can to ensure a hitch-free exercise, that is why there is a need to intensify advocacy.

He said “We have the clear vision, commitment, and capacity to deliver on this historic mandate.

“I am most delighted to be at this auspicious occasion of the press briefing on the 2023 Population and Housing Census and the inauguration of the 2023 Population and Housing Katsina State Census Publicity Committee.

“Indeed, this event marks another major milestone in the Commission’s journey towards the successful conduct of the 2023 Census to generate evidence-based demographic data for development planning purposes. The overarching vision of the 2023 census is to produce not only accurate, reliable, and acceptable census data but also inclusive and user-friendly data that will be used by all segments of society for development planning and critical programme interventions.

“Therefore, as part of this commitment, the Commission will deploy full digital technology in the conduct of the census and it will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the result of the census is acceptable to Nigerians and the quality of the data to be generated meets international best standards. This aspiration has informed the methodology and quality of preparations for the census in the last few years.

“In all these, the need for advocacy, publicity, and public enlightenment cannot be overemphasized.

“As part of the strategy to ensure success, the Commission undertook a massive public enlightenment programme in order to educate every citizen of the country wherever he or she may reside on the relevance of and benefits to be derived from the conduct of a population and housing census, create awareness as well as to solicit his/her utmost cooperation in order to facilitate the exercise and its successful conduct.”

He also seized the opportunity to reassure Nigerians and the international community that the National Population Commission is committed to ensuring that everything about the 2023 census is done rightly and professionally.