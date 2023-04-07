Nollywood Actor, Uche Maduagwu Sends Word Of Advice To All Married Women

Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has sent a word of advice to married women.

Speaking via a post on Instagram, Maduagwu advised ladies against enduring in their marriage, adding that the nuptial union is meant to be enjoyed.

According to him, women should ignore the African culture as it subjects women to all kinds of abuses, all in the name of tolerance in Marriage.

The thespian went on to urge ladies to take a walk from any marriage where the man is irresponsible, adding that his mum went through a lot in her marriage because of endurance.

He wrote, ”Dear Ladies, #MARRIAGE is not an ENDURANCE union, but an #ENJOYMENT one, don’t settle for LESS. There is something wrong with some of our #African culture, for example, TOLERANCE in Marriage is often preached more to women than men, why? Both in #Churches and Mosques, they tell women to always ENDURE inside Marriages, to me, this is our biggest problem, women are not object for Endurance #Decoration in Marriages, if you are not Enjoying that Marriage, dear Ladies, kindly walk out, don’t Endure another Man’s IRRESPONSIBILITY. My #Mum went through a lot in her Marriage because of Endurance, if it not working, it not working, move out.”