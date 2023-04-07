NDLEA Extends Application Deadline For Recruitment Exercise

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the extension of the application deadline for the recruitment exercise on its website by one week.

Naija News reports that the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, announced the deadline extension in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The NLDEA spokesman stated that the application, which was earlier set to run from March 12 to April 8, will remain open until April 17.

Babafemi asserted that the extension will enable applicants who are yet to complete their application process to do so and those interested to apply before the close of the application.

He said the Chairman of the agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), gave the approval for the extension, adding that secondary school leavers and graduates of polytechnics and universities, were eligible to apply.

“This will enable applicants who are yet to complete their application process to do so and those interested, but yet to sign up, to also take advantage of the extra days to fill their application on the portal,” Babafemi said.

Recall that agency’s website experienced glitches during the recruitment exercise, due to a “high number” of applications.

The agency had said: “The recruitment portal has been experiencing some glitches because of the high volume of traffic.

“Just in a moment we have over 2,000 applicants trying to access the recruitment portal but our technical team is on it.”