National Hospital Abuja Denies Causing Death Of Imo Monarch’s Son

The management of the National Hospital, Abuja, has stated that allegations claming the negligence of its staff led to the death of 27-year-old Obinna Emeka, the late son of the traditional ruler of Ama-Inyi Community in Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State, is untrue.

Naija News understands that earlier, the monarch, Eze Pharm. Emeka Ogbonna had in a statement called on President Muhammadu Buhari to close down the hospital over the alleged negligence and incompetence of the hospital staff which caused the death of his son.

He noted that the hospital lacked a functional scan machine to carry out a full body scan on his son, adding that it took the hospital three hours to attend to his son after conducting the scan in a private hospital and it was within that period the deceased gave up the ghost.

Reacting to the allegations, the spokesperson for the hospital, Dr. Tayo Haastrup, faulted the report and stated that the late Emeka was brought to the hospital seven hours after his accident, adding that the hospital had functional equipment.

Haastrup further said it was the hospital’s policy to treat patients for 48 hours before demanding any sort of payments

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the management of National Hospital Abuja has been drawn to an online publication with the caption, “FG Urged to close National Hospital Abuja after Death of Young Pharmacist”.

“The statements in the publication were attributed to HRH Eze Pharm. Emeka Ogbonna, who alleged that his son, Charles Emeka, died in the National Hospital Abuja due to incompetence and negligence.

“To put the record straight, the patient was said to have been knocked down by a vehicle along Kubwa Express Road and was taken to Kubwa General Hospital after which he was referred to the National Hospital Abuja. He was presented to the National Hospital Abuja Trauma Centre on 2/4/2023, seven (7) hours following the accident. Necessary investigations and procedures were carried out but unfortunately, we lost the patient.

“As a matter of fact, there was no incompetence or negligence in the treatment of the said patient. National Hospital Abuja ensures that medical services are rendered promptly. Emergencies/Trauma cases are given priorities. Our CT scan, MRI and UltraSound machines are always available for in-patients and emergencies. Furthermore, it is a policy in National Hospital Abuja to attend to emergencies for 48 hours without emphasising on the monetary aspect.”

While sympathising with the family of the monarch over the demise of their son, Haastrup stated that the National Hospital Abuja had competent medical personnel fully certified by professional bodies and that standard procedures were followed strictly.