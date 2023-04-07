‘Lagos Election Was War On Lagosians’ – Rhodes-Vivour

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has described last month’s gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections as a war on lagosians.

Naija News recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of the Lagos gubernatorial election.

Sanwo-Olu scored a total of 762,134 to defeat his rival, Rhodes-Vivour, who polled 312,329 votes, while Abdulazeez Adeniran of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, got 62,449 votes.

Speaking on Arise Television’s morning show on Friday, the LP candidate said what happened during the election was war.

He stated that Yoruba people in the Ikoyi area of the state were beaten by thugs and hooligans that invaded their place.

Rhodes-Vivour added that it is important for INEC to address the issues that occurred during the election for future purposes.

He said, “What happened in Lagos was a war on Lagosians no matter how they want to colour it or module the waters.

“In Ikoyi, there were Yoruba people who were beaten and affected by thugs and hooligans that came into the place.

“Look at what happened VCG as well and the complicity of INEC as well in this process need to be taken up so that If they want to try anything next time they would do things differently, give a perception of equity, fairness and justice, not these brazing rip over democracy in Lagos State.”