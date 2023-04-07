Interim Govt Plot: Stay Away From Politics – Obi’s Aide Warns DHQ

Tai Emeka Obasi, the media aide to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has urged the Nigerian military not to dabble in politics.

Recall that the military had on Thursday described the calls for an Interim Government as illegal and unconstitutional

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, stated this in Abuja during the biweekly update with journalists on Armed Forces of Nigeria operations.

He said those unhappy with the outcome of the presidential election are behind the clamour for an interim government, stating that they are mischievous.

But in a chat with The Punch on Thursday, Obasi advised the military to stick to its defence role instead of striving to interpret the Constitution for Nigerians.

He also warned that the LP would not succumb to subtle intimidation and bullying, stressing that the party and Obi would not relent until they reclaimed their ‘stolen mandate.’

He said, “Everybody seems to be politically inclined now. It is a system to do whatever is necessary to assist whoever they want to assist in swearing-in as president for the next four years. It is not in the position of the military to define our constitution or whatever it says.

“Their (Military) duty is defence. They are meant to intervene whenever they are called upon. It is not for them to start telling us what they think is in the Constitution. The Constitution shall be defended by the court when there is a logjam. Not by any other person or institution.

“The LP has dutifully and obediently gone to court. It is left for INEC, Senator Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima to respond and the court processes to start.

“The military should therefore not jump the gun. It will be very unfortunate and unfair for the DHQ to start releasing intimidating statements. If the target is to intimidate and bully people whose only lawful route to recover their stolen mandate, it won’t work.”