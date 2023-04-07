Full List: States That Attracted Zero Foreign Investments In 2022, Last Four Years

Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara States reportedly attracted zero Foreign Investment in the year 2022.

A data index obtained by Naija News on TheCable showed that foreign investors shunned the twenty-seven states in the year under review.

This is happening at the time the value of capital importation into Nigeria is said to have fallen by 20.5 per cent to $5.33 billion in 2022 from $6.70 billion in 2021.

The publication also highlighted that out of the 27 states that foreign investors ignored, eight also failed to attract foreign investments in the last four years (2019 -2022).

Meanwhile, in 2022, only ten states attracted foreign investments. Naija News understands that Lagos State led in the period under review as it outshined others, and the federal capital territory (FCT), to top the list of states that attracted the most investments within the year.

See the infographics below for detailed information on how foreign investors related with various states during the review period.

States that attracted zero foreign investors in the last four years:

Nigerian States that attracted foreign investors within the period under review. Lagos, Abuja and Akwa Ibom lead the chart.