Easter: Buhari Sends Message To Nigerians, Peter Obi, Atiku

As Christians commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, President Muhammadu Buhari, has urged Nigerians and candidates of various political parties dissatisfied with the just-concluded elections to wait patiently and allow the legal system to run its course.

Recall that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, are challenging the victory of President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Buhari, in his Easter message on Friday, April 7, 2023, urged all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe strongly in the country for better seasons ahead.

Buhari also expressed appreciation to Nigerians for electing him in 2015 and 2019 and for the rare privilege of serving them.

He noted that the successes being recorded in different areas like security, economy, infrastructure, and others were made possible because of the support of Nigerians.

The statement reads: “I join Christians in Nigeria and around the world to celebrate Easter, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, signposting his victory over death.

“At the heart of Easter is the triumph of light over darkness.

“It is a season that reminds us that the Almighty can turn an unpleasant situation round for good.

“Recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future, I urge all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe strongly in our country for better seasons ahead.

“As a nation, we have gone through an election that has produced the next set of leaders at the federal and State levels.

“I commend Nigerians for believing in the process. While I congratulate those that have been elected, I acknowledge that it is the right of those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome to seek redress. I expect them to wait patiently and allow our legal system to run its course.

“It has been a rare privilege for me to serve as your President since you gave me the first mandate in 2015 and renewed it in 2019.

“Day after day, I have been guided by the vows I took to keep Nigeria united, prosperous and secure.

“Our successes on security, economy, infrastructure, new oil frontier basins, landmark legal reforms as well as food sufficiency, among others, were possible because of the support of Nigerians.

“As we celebrate this season with our families, neighbours and communities, let us do so in love, compassion, kindness, resilience and forgiveness.

“Happy Easter!”