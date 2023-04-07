Dele Alli To Return To Everton After Sustaining Injury In Besiktas

On Saturday, Dele Alli, who is on loan from Everton, will fly back to the UK for an evaluation of an injury he suffered while playing for Besiktas.

Dele Alli is unable to play for Everton this season but will be assessed by the club’s medical professionals.

At the end of August, Alli made a loan transfer from Everton to Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig. He has been struggling there, with just two goals and one assist in 15 appearances.

Besiktas sought to rescind Alli’s loan move in January, but the lack of a break clause proved to be a hurdle.

Alli, who will turn 27 on April 11, joined Everton from Tottenham in February 2022 for a transfer fee worth around £40 million. However, he did not impress, and six months later, he was transferred to Besiktas on loan.

He is unpopular at Besiktas and has been unable to recapture the form that earned him 37 England caps, the latest of which was in 2017.

Alli returned to London this week from Turkey for a club-approved medical visit. Afterward, he returned to the Besiktas squad despite being told that the club’s coach Senol Gunes did not have the Englishman in his plans for the rest of the season.