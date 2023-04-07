28 Labour Party State Chairmen ‘Overpower’ Police At LP Headquarters

Twenty-eight chairmen of the Labour Party on Friday forced their way into the party’s National Headquarters.

According to Daily Independent, the party chairman forced their way into the secretariat which is located in the Utako district near the federal capital territory office.

The party chairman had a meeting with the embattled National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure in Abuja.

The platform noted that the delegations were in Abuja to show their support for LP’s executives who have been at the centre of conflicting Court Orders.

Naija News learnt that the chairmen had earlier been prevented entry into the premises by a detachment of policemen allegedly deployed by the FCT Police Command.

Recall that police operatives on Thursday sealed the headquarters of the party due to the leadership crisis rocking the party.

Seven members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party allegedly announced the National Vice-Chairman (South), Lamidi Bashir Apapa, as the acting chairman of the party.

Abure, however, insisted that he remained the National Chairman of the party.

Naija News had earlier reported that the party chairmen on Friday passed a vote of confidence on Abure.