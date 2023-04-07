Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 7th April 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 6th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N735 and sell at N740 on Thursday 6th April 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N735 Selling Rate N740

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Some industry players in the aviation sector have blamed the continuous hike in airfare on the scarcity of forex, and the high cost of aviation fuel, also known as JET A1.

Naija News reports that some of these experts have expressed optimism that airfares can be moderate once some of these challenges are addressed.

It was gathered that while most operators have complained that they get forex (dollar) at the black market rate of about $/N749 instead of the $/463.50 obtainable at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the aviation fuel they said now sells for between N790 and N800 per litre.

According to airline operators, CRJ and Embraer flights cost between N970,000 and N1.04 million because these factors have contributed immensely to high airfares as airlines’ operators are forced to raise their airfares accordingly.

The Chief Executive Officer of aviation consultancy firm, Belujane Konzult, Chris Aligbe, however, told The Punch that a low-cost air ticket was workable in Nigeria in the midst of all these challenges.

He argued that low airfares are not sustainable in the country while noting that the rising cost of aviation fuel and the shortage of foreign exchange in the country have been attributed to the incessant surge in airfares.