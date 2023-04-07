Benue Youths Block Roads, Protest Bloody Killing By Suspected Fulani Militia

Benue State youths trooped out on Friday (today), demanding to see President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Samuel Ortom before they will lay low on their ongoing protest in the state.

Naija News understands that the aggrieved youths of the Apa area of the state took to the streets today to protest against the recent bloody attack on their community by unknown gunmen suspected of being Fulani militia.

This news platform reported earlier that no fewer than forty-six people were killed on Wednesday when suspected herdsmen attacked Umogidi, a community of Entekpa Adoka district in the Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the casualties might likely increase as the assailants also injured scores of people during the attack.

Also, the son of the Otukpo Local Government Chairman, Hon. Bako Eje, was reportedly among those killed in the attack.

Confirming the attack in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Security, Lt Col. Paul Hemba (retd.), said, though the 46 corpses have been recovered, casualty figures may likely rise due to life-threatening injuries sustained by scores of residents.

Reacting to the bloody attack, scores of youths trooped to the Oweto-Loko/Abuja road on Friday morning mounting protesters mounted roadblocks on the expressway.

Commuters were stranded for over five hours. Some of the protesters who spoke to Daily Post said they would not open the roadblock until President Muhammadu Buhari or Governor Samuel Ortom came to address them.

The protesters lamented that over 100 people had been killed in the community, including a beaded chief whose hand was chopped off while running from the Fulani herdsmen.