Atiku’s Aide Tells Tinubu What To Do To Igbos After May 29 Swearing-In

The presidential spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa 2023 election campaign organization, Daniel Bwala, has told President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, what to do with the Igbos when he is eventually sworn in on May 29th.

The legal practitioner took to his Twitter page on Thursday to remind Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) how they allegedly rigged February 25th presidential election.

Bwala also condemned Tinubu for keeping mum, watching how the Igbos were allegedly vilified during the polls that brought him to power.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said the first task Tinubu will have to carry out if sworn in on May 29 is to unite the fragmented country and people who do not have confidence and trust in his person because he rigged the election.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, defeated Tinubu in Lagos State during the just concluded election.

There were, however, reports of vilification of Igbos in Lagos during the presidential and governorship elections in the state. In his series of Tweets on Thursday, Bwala wondered if the President-elect can unite Nigerians.

The PDP chieftain wrote: “Atiku Abubakar remains the big man in the room. Maintains patriotic posture. He believes in the unity of Nigeria along all lines. He has been there and knows quite well that a United people and country can do the impossible.

“Someone who claims to have won the election but watches how a tribe is vilified because their kinsman won Lagos and therefore they must be punished. How can such a fellow unite the country?

“I personally believe the Igbo man (I speak In general term) believes in the Nigerian project and lives it in his life and economy. Therefore they must never be profiled and maltreated because of the conduct of few on social media.

“When and if Tinubu gets sworn in on the 29th May, his first task would be to unite a fragmented country and people who do not have confidence and trust in him because he rigged the election . That task is more than everything he has in his manifesto.”