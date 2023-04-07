APC Group In Rivers Blames Amaechi, Cole For Crisis Rocking Party

The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, have been blamed for the crisis rocking the party in the state.

Naija News gathered that a support group of the party blamed the two chieftains, saying the recent division among the state executive members has left the party to suffer a major setback politically and it’s struggling to move on.

The President of the group identified as the Upper Echelon, Lucky Ottos, called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to immediately dissolve the Executive Committee of the party in the state.

According to him, the “toxic posture” of Amaechi and Cole, who allegedly supported the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, was the cause of the crisis in the APC in Rivers State.

Otto submitted during a press briefing that the alleged anti-party activity technically denies Amaechi and Cole the right to be members of the APC.

He appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be neutral and allow for a joint inspection of the electoral materials by both the APC and PDP.

He also urged the police to be vigilant and not allow those it describes as retired politicians to plunge the state into anarchy, warning against the breakdown of law and order.