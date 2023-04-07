36 LP State Chairmen Pass Vote Of Confidence On National Chairman, Abure

The thirty-six state chairmen of the Labour Party (LP) have passed a vote of confidence on the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

The Chairmen who met in Benin, Edo State claimed that some elements who have left the party are behind the crisis within the party.

The Kwara State LP Chairman, Rotimi Kehinde noted that the people behind the alleged suspension of Abure have no right to suspend him from the party.

He further stated that Abure brought the party into the limelight and based on that he has their full support.

He said, “We are in Benin in solidarity with our national chairman, Julius Abure and pass a vote of confidence on him.

“It is clear that these crop of persons claiming to have suspended the national chairman of our party have long left the party and do not have the right to suspend the chairman.

“Abure has put in so much effort to bring the party to the limelight and based on that, we are fully behind him as our national chairman until the expiration of his tenure”.

The Chairman of the LP in Edo State, Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi claimed that the opposition parties are sponsoring the alleged suspension.

He further stated that it was a means to distract the party from recovering its stolen mandate in the last general election.

According to Ogbaloi, the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, and the national leadership are working hard to recover their mandate.

Ogbaloi stated that the party would not accommodate any distraction from those who want to discredit LP before Nigerians.

He said, “As leaders in our various states, we are reaffirming our unalloyed support to Abure as our authentic national chairman.”

The National Chairman of LP in his statement said Nigeria’s democracy is undergoing a trial but expressed belief that the judiciary would prove its mettle in defending the rule of law.

He also commended Nigerians for their tremendous support in the just concluded general election, assuring that their stolen mandate would be recovered.

Abure said the party has resolved to resist all antics to suppress, intimidate and deny the mission to usher in a new Nigeria.

He said, “This democracy was fought for and must be preserved by all lovers of democracy, especially the Judiciary.

“Today our democracy is on trial but the Judiciary must do everything within its power to defend and preserve it.”