Police Officer Who Killed Delta Businessman Over N100 Bribe Arrested

The Delta State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of its personnel who reportedly killed a businessman at a checkpoint allegedly over an N100 bribe.

Naija News reported earlier that there was unrest in Asaba, Delta State capital, on Wednesday over the murder of a man allegedly by a cop.

Some youths are said to have stormed the premises of the state police headquarters to protest the killing of the citizen. It was alleged that the man was killed after refusing to pay N100 bribe to policemen along the Ugbolu-Asaba road.

The protesting youths reportedly carried the remains of the deceased to the premises of the police headquarters in Asaba, demanding justice.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright, revealed in a series of tweets on his Twitter Page that one Inspector Obi Abri has been apprehended for the murder of the said businessman, Onyeka Ibe.

Bright wrote on the microblogging platform that the police inspector has been identified, arrested, paraded and detained.

“The Command assures members of the public and the deceased family of justice. An investigation has commenced, and he will be arraigned in court for prosecution,” the police mouthpiece noted.

Naija News understands that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had condemned the incident earlier and ordered an investigation into the killing of the 26-year-old newly-married man, Onyeka.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa decried the shooting of the deceased when Abri and his colleagues were conducting a stop-and-search operation along the Illah Road.

The governor also appealed to residents not to take laws into their hands but should allow the police to conduct an in-depth probe into the circumstances that led to the sad incident.

Subsequent findings revealed that Onyeka and his wife were on their way to a destination in the state when some policemen stopped their vehicle at the checkpoint.

After stopping, one of the policemen reportedly demanded N100 from Onyeka, and he paid. It was, however, gathered that after he paid the money, Abri approached him again and demanded another money but the 26-year-old refused.

The development reportedly led to a heated argument and Abri shot Onyeka in the head.