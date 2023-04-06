NPFL: Edo Govt Hails Bendel Insurance Ahead Of Clash With Kwara United

The Edo state government has hailed the state-owned Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Bendel Insurance for being the only club in the two groups of the league that are yet to record a defeat.

So far in the abridged 2022-2023 season, Bendel Insurance has played 12 games in which they recorded 7 wins, five draws, and no defeat.

Their stunning performance has kept them at the top of Group A with 26 points in 12 games, four points above second-placed Akwa United.

Bendel Insurance’s next league game is against Kwara United who are currently occupying the 8th spot out of 10, with 12 points in 12 games. The game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Saturday, April 8.

In a statement signed by the Edo state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare, the state government urged the residents of the state to support the team by trooping out to watch them play on Saturday.

The statement reads in part, “We, therefore call on all football-loving residents of the State to come out en masse this Saturday 8th April 2023 at 4 pm, to watch Bendel Insurance FC take on Kwara Utd. live at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, and cheer the team into another resounding victory and maintain its unbeaten run.

“Edo State Government remains committed to sports development and youth inclusivity as viable youth empowerment and economic improvement initiatives.”