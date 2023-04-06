‘No Arrest Yet, DSS Interim Government Claim Suspicious’ – Odeyemi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi has described the claim by the Department of State Security (DSS) that some elements are planning to impose an interim government as suspicious.

Odeyemi stated this on Thursday while addressing newsmen in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The PDP chieftain expressed concern that the secret police more than a week after releasing a statement have failed to make any arrests.

Odeyemi charged Nigerians to watch out for the presidency, adding that they might be the ones flying the kit.

He said, “If after almost a week after which they made that statement, we have not heard of any arrest, or any concrete investigation thereafter, I will advise them not to turn themselves to a political party. Nigerians should watch out for the presidency.

“They might be the ones flying the kit. As it appears, politicians believe in democracy and do not believe in outside constitutional means of changing government which is the reason why all the presidential candidates approach the court and their supporters are dancing around the street in the form of a protest.

“The issue of interim government coming from the DSS is like the Federal Government planning a coup against itself and they should not bring politicians into it. Irrespective of any political party politicians belong to, we still believe in democracy and not any interim arrangement. If the DSS have any contrary view to this, they should bring out the arrest they have made. Their claim appears suspicious.”