Nigerian Military Warns Kidnappers As CBN Pump More Cash

The Nigerian Military has warned that it would not allow criminals to take undue advantage of the cash being released back into the system by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Military also described those championing the calls for an interim government as mischievous, adding that the calls were unconstitutional.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami made the position of the military known on Thursday in Abuja while fielding questions from newsmen after the bi-weekly press briefing update on the activities of Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between March 23 and April 6, 2023.

On the issue of the resurgence of criminal acts such as kidnapping following the release of cash back into circulation by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Gen. Danmadami warned that the troops are ready to combat the criminals and warned such persons to desist.

“I don’t want to say categorically clear but we are all aware that before the cash crunch, they kidnap anybody, but now there is no cash to pay, the criminals have to make use of the fact that there is no cash.

“Unfortunately, with the reversal of the policy making cash available, the criminals have impetus to do what they are doing. Though, I know that there are still some elements of cash squeeze going on. We are equally faced with that problem of cash crunch.

“However, I want to assure you that the Military, we are still doing our job, we have not rested,” Danmadami told journalists at the briefing.

On the interim government saga, he said just as the presidency has made it clear that there is no provision for an interim government, the military also reiterates that it won’t support calls for an interim government because it is against the constitution.

“On the issue of interim government, it is rather unfortunate, an election has been conducted and INEC, who is mandated, has announced a president-elect, it is not our responsibility to speak on that issue,” Danmadami said.

He added that, “But I know that several calls have been made from the Presidency that there is nothing like an interim national government. So, I think people were just trying to be mischievous, it is unconstitutional.

“And all of us know that the constitution does not provide for an interim national government and that is the point the Presidency has been hammering on, and that is our stand because that is what the constitution says, it is unconstitutional. So, anything unconstitutional as far as I’m concerned, is not applicable”.

The Military official explained that the armed forces are ready to provide all necessary support in two states where the governorship election was declared inconclusive.

Generally, he assured that the military is still working around the clock to make sure there is peace and security in the country.