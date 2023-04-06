“Leave Nigeria And Never Come Back” – Fani-Kayode Tells Obi

A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the alleged call for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to leave the country.

Naija News on Wednesday reported that the LP alleged that Obi has received warnings to leave the country or face arrest by security agencies.

The party claimed that the warnings were issued to Obi following the petition filed against the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

According to LP, the pressure on Obi to leave the country is a move to make him abandon his legal suit currently before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Fani-Kayode, on Thursday in his reaction to the allegation charged the former governor of Anambra State to leave the country.

The former minister who is a chieftain of the APC further stated that it would be better for the LP presidential candidate never to return to this country if he eventually leaves.

Fani-Kayode in a post on his verified Twitter account noted that the sooner the better for Obi to leave the country.

The APC chieftain wrote, “I’m under pressure to leave Nigeria”- Peter Obi.

“Please do us all a big favour and GO!

Sooner the better and NEVER come back!”